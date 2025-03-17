Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.77. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

