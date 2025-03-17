Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Down 20.1 %

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 327 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of £132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

