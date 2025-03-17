Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.29. 37,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.40.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.03). Analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.