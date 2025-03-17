Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.29. 37,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.03). Analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

