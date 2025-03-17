Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock worth $32,534,498. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.