Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
NYSE BFLY opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.48. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
See Also
