Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

NYSE BFLY opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.48. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,918.26. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 637,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 507,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.