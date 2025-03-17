Brown University Acquires Shares of 604,746 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Brown University acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.43% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.