Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BTX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.09%.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

