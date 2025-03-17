Brokerages Set INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) PT at $22.80

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of INMB stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.72.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
