Brokerages Set INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) PT at $22.80

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

