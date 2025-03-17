Brokerages Set CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Target Price at $32.60

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $21.03 on Monday. CeriBell has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

