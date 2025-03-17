British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $27,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

