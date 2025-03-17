Braskem (BAK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Braskem to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Braskem has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

