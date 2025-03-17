Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Up 20.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) were up 20.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 751,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,787,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Up 20.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas Company with current oil and gas production and material production and cashflow led growth opportunities from fields in Georgia.

Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.

