Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,187. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

