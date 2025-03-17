Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 67,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,080. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

