Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 90,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

