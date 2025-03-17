Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTDR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

