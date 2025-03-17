Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 3.8 %

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.10.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

