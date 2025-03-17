Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 3.8 %
Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.10.
