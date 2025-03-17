Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – March 14th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenx, and Danaher are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that specialize in the development and production of biological products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. These companies often operate in highly competitive environments driven by rapid scientific advancements and face rigorous regulatory processes, which can lead to volatility in their stock performance. Investors interested in biotech stocks typically seek high-growth opportunities but must also account for the risks associated with research and development failures and lengthy approval processes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.21. The company had a trading volume of 514,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.72 and its 200-day moving average is $560.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.46. 1,206,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $373.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.67. 498,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $17.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.89 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.17.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,720. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.22.

