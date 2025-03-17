Best Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the development, production, or operation of technologies related to outer space and its exploration. This category includes firms engaged in aerospace manufacturing, satellite communications, and space tourism, offering investors exposure to the rapidly growing and innovative space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $164.74. 20,295,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,908,205. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.67. 3,060,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,613. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.50. 1,702,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

