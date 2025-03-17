Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the ownership, development, management, or financing of real estate properties. They provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the real estate market while potentially earning income through dividends and capital appreciation, without having to directly own physical properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,542,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,967,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,038,737. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

