Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

