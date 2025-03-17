Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

