Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $55.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $63.25.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

