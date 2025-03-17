Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 311.43 ($4.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BARC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.65) to GBX 370 ($4.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barclays

Insider Activity at Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Berry acquired 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,507.65). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.79) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($4.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.