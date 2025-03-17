Barbara Appelin Filas Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 5,719,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

