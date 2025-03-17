Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $189.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

