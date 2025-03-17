Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,928,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,054% from the average daily volume of 340,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.