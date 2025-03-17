Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

