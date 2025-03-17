Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Purchased by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGE. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.