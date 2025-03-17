Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

