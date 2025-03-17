Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,054,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,613,000 after acquiring an additional 830,166 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

