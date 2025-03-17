Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 171,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

