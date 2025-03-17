Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

