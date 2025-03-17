Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL opened at $28.48 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

