Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 800 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 9.5 %
BATS NUMG opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.