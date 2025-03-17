Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 800 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 9.5 %

BATS NUMG opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.