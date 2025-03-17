Avalon Trust Co Acquires 40,000 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in 374Water were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 374Water by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 374Water by 324.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 374Water by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 374Water alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,989,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,374.92. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCWO

374Water Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SCWO stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.01. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

374Water Profile

(Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.