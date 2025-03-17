AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,822 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.61 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

