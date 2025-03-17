Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $5.10 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

