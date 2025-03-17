Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $5.10 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
