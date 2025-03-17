Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Sells 21,370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

