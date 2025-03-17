Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

