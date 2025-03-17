Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $33.54 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

