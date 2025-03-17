Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $115,892.40 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

