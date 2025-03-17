Associated Banc Corp Purchases Shares of 2,104 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 467.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

