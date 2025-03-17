Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 225,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.03. 3,665,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,817. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASAN
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.