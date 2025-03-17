Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 51,425 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,563 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $246,109.17.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $567,362.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,773. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after buying an additional 2,222,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,622,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 586,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

