Arrien Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 285,534 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,840,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

