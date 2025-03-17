Arrien Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,418 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

