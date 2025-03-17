Arrien Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,146 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,698,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

