Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

