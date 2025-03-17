Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 944.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.80% of Arhaus worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARHS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

